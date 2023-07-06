Why Eric Bischoff Says Latest AEW Collision Numbers Are Not Worrisome

"AEW Collision" ratings took a steep dive this past weekend, averaging 452,000 viewers for its third episode, but on "Strictly Business," former WCW President Eric Bischoff says it isn't time to hit the panic button.

"I wouldn't worry about it too much if I was Tony," Bischoff said. "It's the Fourth of July weekend. There's just not a lot of people sitting around watching television over the Fourth of July weekend, at least not as many as there normally are. That's one factor. When I say I wouldn't be concerned, I would be aware. I wouldn't be panicking, it wouldn't keep me up at night but I would definitely be aware because 452,000 viewers that's 45 percent of a drop from their initial episode only three weeks ago."

Bischoff says that he's currently looking to this Saturday's episode to decide how the show is actually performing, and if the numbers for this week's "Collision" are similar to July 4, then he thinks there might be a problem. He also believes TNT might want to reevaluate how it's promoting "Collision" if numbers continue to fall.

"I don't think it bodes well for the fall," Bischoff admitted. "What's gonna happen with college football season?"

According to the WWE Hall of Famer, AEW President Tony Khan needs to keep the show "compelling and episodic" if he hopes to build a fanbase that can support the show through the busy fall schedule. This week's "Collision" is set to feature semifinal matches in the men's and women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Strictly Business" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.