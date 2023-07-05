AEW Collision Ratings Fall To Rampage Levels In Third Week
Saturday marked the third episode of "AEW Collision," the first to not air live and the only episode currently announced to not be as well. It was recorded two days earlier so AEW could run back-to-back nights in Hamilton, Ontario. It was also the first episode to not include CM Punk wrestling a match, as he did commentary on the Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong main event instead. With that in mind, how did the show do?
According to Wrestlenomics on their Twitter and Patreon pages, the July 1 "Collision" averaged 452,000 viewers across its two hours (down 24% from the previous week), approximately 172,000 of which were in the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49 (down 37% from the week prior). The latter figure translates to a 0.13 rating in 18 to 49. No ranking information is available publicly as of this writing to determine how "Collision" did relative to other cable shows that aired on Saturday. Both the total audience and 18 to 49 figures, though, were about the same as what "AEW Rampage" did the night before.
Collision audience, despite dramatic decrease, was consistent across the episode
For a more extensive picture, the Wrestlenomics Patreon page normally tracks how a given show did in various demographics in relation to the median of the prior four weeks' numbers. Since this was just the third episode of "Collision," the comparison this time out was to the median of the first two episodes. By that metric, the news was, obviously, not good. There were substantial drops across all demographics, with the biggest, percentage-wise, coming in at 88 percent in men aged 18 to 34, followed most closely by adults aged 18 to 34 at 71 percent. In that age group, going against the usual demographic breakdowns for wrestling shows, "Collision" had more than two and a half times as many female viewers (28,000) as it did male viewers (11,000). All of the movement by demographic was down at least 20 percent, with the vast majority of the demographics being tracked dropping from the median by more than 30%.
In more positive news, going by the quarter-hour ratings reported on the Wrestlenomics Patreon page, the audience for "Collision" stayed fairly consistent throughout the show, with no large swings from quarter to quarter. All quarter-to-quarter gains and losses, both overall and in the key demo, were right at 10% or less, coming within Nielsen's stated margin of error for its TV ratings.