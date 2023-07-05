AEW Collision Ratings Fall To Rampage Levels In Third Week

Saturday marked the third episode of "AEW Collision," the first to not air live and the only episode currently announced to not be as well. It was recorded two days earlier so AEW could run back-to-back nights in Hamilton, Ontario. It was also the first episode to not include CM Punk wrestling a match, as he did commentary on the Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong main event instead. With that in mind, how did the show do?

According to Wrestlenomics on their Twitter and Patreon pages, the July 1 "Collision" averaged 452,000 viewers across its two hours (down 24% from the previous week), approximately 172,000 of which were in the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49 (down 37% from the week prior). The latter figure translates to a 0.13 rating in 18 to 49. No ranking information is available publicly as of this writing to determine how "Collision" did relative to other cable shows that aired on Saturday. Both the total audience and 18 to 49 figures, though, were about the same as what "AEW Rampage" did the night before.