Anthony Bowens Explains Why Winning Gold At AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Was Special

The Acclaimed famously won the AEW World Tag Team Championship last year at Arthur Ashe Stadium, a momentous night for fans of scissoring worldwide, but according to Anthony Bowens, it represented part of his life coming full circle.

"One of my best friends – his name is Julien – is a tennis fan and anytime we would go to Shea Stadium or Citi Field, we'd go, 'You know, I think Arthur Ashe would be a good place for a wrestling show,'" Bowens said on "AEW Unrestricted." "And we said that years before it was even a thought."

According to Bowens, he agreed with his friend but never thought for a second that wrestling would come to the historic tennis stadium.

"Fast forward, I'm with AEW and we are fighting for the tag team titles at Arthur Ashe," Bowens chuckled. "We take it home. Crazy, crazy experience. Best part of the night though is out of the [thousands of people], I see my dad there cheering."

Bowens had a general idea of where his father was sitting, but not well enough to know where to look in the sea of people, and happening to lock eyes with the patriarch.

"I don't know how," Bowens said, still dumbfounded months later. "I zeroed in on [my father] and it, like, was a very special moment."

Bowens and his tag partner Max Caster went on to hold the titles for 140 days.

