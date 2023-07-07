Why Kurt Angle Prefers WWE's Royal Rumble To A Traditional Battle Royal

While fans can point to the similarities between a Royal Rumble and Battle Royal, such as the number of competitors involved as well as the fact that winning each leads to some sort of opportunity, there are a couple of factors that set them apart.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle wrestled in five Rumbles but didn't win any, but he'd much rather be in a Royal Rumble match than a Battle Royal. On "The Kurt Angle Show," the Olympic gold medalist explained why he prefers the former over the latter.

"They were easy. They weren't much of a challenge for me," he said of working Battle Royals. "The only thing you had to do is have an incredible memory because you have to make sure you don't eliminate a person out of order."

That said, the fact that everyone was in the ring at the same time took away from it. When asked about the Rumble format, specifically the entrance spots, he said that he was happy to see all of the wrestlers get their moment. "I like that [Royal Rumble] better than everybody in the ring all at the same time," Angle stated. "I do like that because you're showcasing each individual."

While Angle never got his ultimate Royal Rumble moment, he ended up winning just about everything else a superstar could in WWE, including the King of the Ring tournament in 2000. Angle, who is the company's fifth Grand Slam Champion, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

