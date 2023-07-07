Thunder Rosa Shares New Update On Her Health

AEW star Thunder Rosa has been out of action since August 2022 with a back injury. At the time that she revealed that she was injured, Rosa was holding the AEW Women's Championship. Eventually, she was forced to relinquish the championship. Since she has been out of action, Rosa had been part of "Busted Open" and has been working as a Spanish language commentator on AEW broadcasts.

During one of her recent vlogs, Rosa spoke with AEW's ringside physician, Dr. Michael Sampson. He gave a new health update on the former AEW Women's Champion, revealing how long he thinks she will be out of action.

"It has been a long process," Sampson said. "Looking at the most recent MRIs and all the conservative stuff we've done in the past, you're progressing well right now. You do still have all the pathology in your lower back, L4, 5. I think that with our progression going into, um, pushing it to the limits, but taking it sequentially, so we are going week to week to week. If we push a little bit more, if we hit a roadblock, we back it up a step. I think over the next four to six weeks, we'll see how it's going."

Rosa later asked if she would be out for six weeks more and Sampson pretty much agreed with her. Rosa signed with AEW back in July 2021, though she made her AEW debut earlier on September 2, 2020.

