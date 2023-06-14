Thunder Rosa Gives Injury Update While Talking About AEW Collision Premiere

AEW star Thunder Rosa has been out of action with back issues since August of last year. Speaking with NBC 5 Chicago to promote the debut of "AEW Collision," Rosa gave an update on her recovery process.

"It's going pretty well," Rosa said. "Things are going as they're supposed to go. I am super happy that I've been pain-free. That was the most important part, I think, and it took forever. I think everybody's expecting me to give them news, but I am working out every day trying to get back in the ring as soon as possible. And if it's possible, that's what I'm trying to do."

Rosa was forced to relinquish the AEW Women's Championship and step back from in-ring competition ahead of AEW's All Out pay-per-view last year. It was unclear how long Rosa would be out for, and the initial decision to create an Interim AEW Women's World Championship would eventually be reversed, with Rosa fully stripped of the title.

Ahead of the announcement of "Collision," a backstage segment on "AEW Dynamite" teased Rosa being featured on the show, despite her ongoing injury status. She has been a large part of advertising for "Collision" thus far, so it seems she'll play some role on the show even if she's unable to wrestle.

In recent months, Rosa has begun doing Spanish-language commentary for AEW. Additionally, she has become a recurring co-host for SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" wrestling show.