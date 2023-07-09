AEW's Malakai Black Says People Don't Realize How Good WWE Star Seth Rollins Is

AEW's Malakai Black is a fan of WWE star Seth Rollins and feels that there are few better than the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

"I think that a lot of people don't understand how much of an MVP he has been," Black explained to "The Undisputed Podcast" host Bobby Fish. "I learned a ton from working with Seth, when we were in the pandemic era, and even before that right before we shut down and stuff. The conversations I would have with him and the advice that he would give me and his perspective on the way he does his promos, the way he puts it in his head and how comes up with stuff ... every week he would give me questions like, 'I want you to answer these,' and I'd have to sit down and think about it and I don't think people realize how incredibly good this dude and how consistent of a wrestler he's been for decades. He's the man."

Rollins and Black feuded during Black's stint on the main roster, in a feud that also involved Buddy Matthews, Dominik and Rey Mysterio, and the Authors of Pain. But Black reportedly respected Rollins long before he got a chance to pick his brain.

"When it comes to Seth, not only is his in-ring phenomenal, his mic skills are great, his mindset is great, his consistency ... to be consistently in the spotlight, consistently on that upper tier," Black praised Rollins.

He said Rollins is adaptable to any tier of wrestling while still keeping all of his work important regardless of his place on the card, which Fish agreed with wholeheartedly. The AEW star said that despite the current popularity of The Bloodline story, Rollins is responsible for "some of the most iconic moments in the modern-day wrestling era."