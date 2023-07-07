Photo: Elias Works Out With The Undertaker Amidst WWE Absence

Elias hasn't appeared on WWE programming since May 15 but "The Drifter" is evidently picking the brains of The Undertaker during his time away. On Thursday night, Elias shared a post on his Instagram Stories where he can be seen lifting weights alongside the WWE Hall of Famer, possibly hinting at his imminent return. The photo can be seen below.

It's well-documented that Elias and Undertaker share a friendship outside the ring. In a previous interview with Sports Illustrated, Undertaker credited Elias for bringing "a high energy level" during their various in-ring encounters in 2019 — including the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 35 where Elias ate a tombstone piledriver from The Deadman. Elias was also involved in Taker and Roman Reigns' feud against Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon that year, which culminated at Extreme Rules in a match that Taker has dubbed one of his all-time favorites. Those encounters between Elias and Taker were reportedly due to lead to a match at that year's Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, but those plans were ultimately scrapped in favor of Taker versus Goldberg. Elias confirmed the reports via Instagram in June 2020, lamenting that "things changed" even as there was a "great story to be told both on screen & behind the curtain" involving himself and Taker.

As Elias continues to remain away from WWE TV, there's growing uncertainty regarding his status with the company. Last month, Fightful Select reported that Elias' WWE contract was due to expire at the end of 2022, and there was no update on him signing a new contract or extension. As such, it's possible that Elias' sporadic appearances could be related to his contractual status. Upon returning to WWE programming last October, Elias — no longer going by his Ezekiel persona — was placed in a team with Matt Riddle, but was ultimately utilized as an enhancement talent against the likes of Omos, Solo Sikoa, Cody Rhodes, and Bronson Reed.