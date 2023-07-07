Matt Hardy Offers Praise For WWE's Bloodline Civil War

The Bloodline storyline continues to be praised across the wrestling world. During a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the multi-time tag team champion offered his thoughts on Jey Uso pinning Roman Reigns at WWE Money in the Bank.

"First and foremost, I want to say that I love the fact how big of a story this is because Roman hasn't been pinned in so long," Hardy said. "So obviously, the first person that did it was going to be a big deal, and this is a huge deal for Jey Uso. So I'm very curious where they go from here in this program in the whole Bloodline story because it's been great. I've said this before many times, it's one of the best stories in wrestling, so I'm excited to see what's next between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns."

Jey was the first person to pin Reigns since Baron Corbin did so in December 2019. Reigns remained a strong babyface in the first quarter of 2020, but his hiatus at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic is what truly took him to the next level. Upon returning in August, Reigns aligned with Paul Heyman and dubbed himself "The Tribal Chief." From there, The Bloodline grew in numbers with the additions of Jey, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa.

WWE will provide the latest update of the storyline during tonight's "SmackDown" when Reigns gets taken to trial. While not officially confirmed, it's being heavily rumored that Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey at WWE SummerSlam on August 5 in Detroit.

