AEW's Matt Hardy Calls These WWE Stars The Original Blackpool Combat Club

Back in 2017, WWE held its one and only Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, with the card featuring Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns taking on Braun Strowman, and Matt and Jeff Hardy facing Sheamus and Cesaro of The Bar in a 30-minute tag team Iron Man match. Speaking on his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt discussed he and his brother's feud against The Bar, and compared the duo to Cesaro's current AEW faction.

"They were the original BCC — the original Blackpool Combat Club — because they'd go in there and beat the s**t out of everybody," Hardy said. "You knew, if you were working with those guys, that you were in for a very physical night. That's the first thing. Guys like that, I love working TV with. Live events? Not as much. I'm more of an entertainer at this stage. I like someone who's big on entertaining the crowd as opposed to having to physically put your body through a ringer."

The Hardy Boyz were involved in a feud with The Bar in the weeks and months following their return to the company at WWE WrestleMania 33. The tag teams competed in four-way matches with other teams, singles matches against members of the opposing team, and a steel cage match at Extreme Rules that saw The Bar win the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship.