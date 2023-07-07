AEW's Thunder Rosa Says WWE Star Has 'Great, Great Journey' Ahead

During the latest edition of "Busted Open," AEW star Thunder Rosa explained why WWE's IYO SKY is her wrestler of the week.

"I have to put her as my wrestler of the week, not only because she was one of my trainers in Japan, but I think it's time for her to shine," Rosa said. "And this last Saturday during Money in the Bank, it was really entertaining to see and the storyline they're going with, how she won Money in the Bank."

She continued, "This woman is one of the most talented wrestlers I've met, one of the most incredible performers I've seen live, I've seen on TV. When I was in Japan, she did some of the craziest — I don't even know how she's alive, let's put it that way. She's still very young, she still has a great, great journey to go, and I hope one day she is champion."

Rosa went on to praise SKY for the way she hits a moonsault to perfection and her ability to work with anyone.

"This woman can work with anybody," Rosa added. "I've seen it happen and make them look like a f****** million dollars. I've seen it live, I've seen it in a lot of videos, and at Evolution... I cried because it was such a beautiful thing to see where she was going."

Under the name Io Shirai, she went on to beat Toni Storm to win the 2018 Mae Young Classic at WWE Evolution and eventually experienced a lengthy reign as "NXT" Women's Champion. Now, as the current holder of the Money in the Bank contract, SKY can cash in for a world title match of her choosing for the next calendar year.

