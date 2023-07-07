AEW Dynamite Ratings Rebound To Normal Levels, No. 1 In Key Demo For First July Show

Last week's Nielsen ratings for "AEW Dynamite" were shocking. Though the overall average audience of 809,000 was down 10% week over week, putting the shift within Nielsen's stated margin of error, the "key demo" most valued by advertisers — adults aged 18 to 49 — was down a whopping 28% from the week prior, to 316,000 viewers and a 0.24 rating.

Luckily, this week's show managed to rebound for AEW. Per Wrestlenomics, "Dynamite" on July 5 averaged 855,000 viewers, approximately 380,000 of which were in the 18 to 49 demo. The latter figure translates to a 0.29 rating in 18 to 49, which earned the show first place on cable for the day. Additionally, Wednesday's broadcast prime time ratings beat out all of the English-language broadcast network programming airing in prime time, making "Dynamite" the most-watched original program of the day in the key demo.

However, in relation to the median of the prior four weeks' number, the news was mixed. It ranged from a 34% decrease from the median in women aged 18 to 34 to a 23% increase in women aged 35 to 49. The only other shifts that went beyond the 10% margin of error were both losses: a 25% drop in adults aged 18 to 34 and an 18% decrease in men aged 18 to 34.