John Cena On How Professional Wrestling Has Changed For Better Since His WWE Start

Multi-time WWE Champion John Cena joined Kevin Hart for a recent episode of "Hart To Heart" on Peacock. During their conversation, Cena discussed how the pro wrestling business has changed for the better since he first started over two decades ago.

"The business has changed so much since I started," Cena said. "I think a whole lot better. Again, I'm thinking for you, I bet you comedy's changed from '98 until now... That's the biggest thing, it has grown exponentially. To the point where — I always preface the NBA and the ABA in the '70s, MLB in the late '70s and '80s, pro football in the '80s. Like pro football now, it's an operation. The NBA now is an operation, MLB's an operation."

Cena explained, "WWE's kind of followed the same trajectory where it is this massive, globally-reaching entertainment juggernaut that can show up anywhere. We've been to AT&T Stadium in Dallas and I've performed in Afghanistan and everywhere in between. I think as you have more success, and especially as they cast as a PG net, it's a generational product."

Cena then mentioned how performers of any genre romanticize performers of the past because of nostalgia. And while some current generations may not understand the past — like the Attitude Era, for example — it doesn't mean it's bad. Now, WWE is trying to develop a more general following.

"As the company grows, it's trying to gain more of a following, it's trying to gain more of a fanbase, a general fanbase, so you have to act accordingly," Cena said. "The great news, I feel, is the talent are better taken care of. They're more professional. They're more understanding. They're not as wasteful, they're a lot smarter. They're a lot healthier."

