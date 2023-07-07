Austin Theory Successfully Defends WWE United States Title Vs. Sheamus On SmackDown

Austin Theory is still the WWE United States Champion after a somewhat-tainted victory over Sheamus on Friday night's episode of "SmackDown."

Theory escaped New York's Madison Square Garden with his title thanks to timely interference by Pretty Deadly, who caused just enough trouble at ringside before being run off by Sheamus' cohorts in The Brawling Brutes: Ridge Holland and Butch. Amidst the chaos, Theory hit Sheamus from behind and then connected with his A-Town Down finisher to secure the pinfall after just over ten minutes of action.

It's the second successful defense of the U.S. Title for Theory at Madison Square Garden. Back in March, he defeated Seth Rollins in a steel cage match during a non-televised live event. Theory's debut at "The World's Most Famous Arena" was far more humbling as he was soundly defeated by Brock Lesnar in just over 90 seconds during a live event in March 2022.

Theory has held the U.S. Title for 224 days and counting, but less than a month before SummerSlam, it's unclear who's in line to be his next title challenger. Theory has been left off of the last two WWE premium live events.