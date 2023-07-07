EC3 On Being NWA National Champion, Handling Ups And Downs Of Wrestling, And What CYN Was Really About (And Where It's Going) - Exclusive

Sports and entertainment is the kind of industry where you have a lot of things happen that aren't personal, but they absolutely feel personal ... You manage to keep a very cool head in a world where it's very easy to take things personally. How do you manage the emotions in those situations or mentally how you keep track of that?

I'm glad you saw that because one thing about the one dimensional and thought patterns of a lot of people is like somebody gets released from the WWE and everything they do is complaining about being released. Whereas I go create something completely, "Oh, I was just whining about getting fired," and no, you're going to make the entertainment interesting by parlaying like fourth walls a little bit with things like that, but I would have fired me. Global pandemic, we have a guy coming back off of a serious brain concussion that we were doing nothing with and that probably for whatever reason — a lot of things are out of your control — but for whatever reason was unliked by the boss within that time. He didn't say the right thing maybe. Somebody else left the company, and because that guy left the company, the boss is insane enough to think he has to punish somebody he's worked with.

I don't know, maybe that happened —it did — but I would've fired me too. Because as a business, it makes sense and it wasn't personal. The first time, I used it personal to drive me to be great and to have that vendetta and that anger and that chip on the shoulder, not to throw shade at them as much as to push me forward, to make a statement, to make a point. And I'm always right, but I'm like, "If I do this right, they're going to call me back."

And they did. Cool. So I proved that, but then on the second iteration, it just didn't work out and I think a lot could be attributed... I didn't let them rebuild me, so I wasn't their creation. I came in the similar concept in character and I was already popular to where nobody had a vested interest in my success, more so that I was there and I could be plugged in if and when needed. [I] reevaluated who I was on day one and came back completely different. That would have been an interesting sort of a butterfly effect. Getting called up was a rush call up in the midst of no real foresight or planning. It is what it is.

They take away one of my better assets and the ability to communicate, but I would have fired me too because at that time, that place where the business was, nobody knew what was going to happen. And so when I got fired too, I was in the middle of a yoga session, see the phone call, I'm like, "Ouch, I'm getting fired today. No hard feelings. It's cool. I understand. I know this is probably the worst day of your life because you get to fire 20 people, but I'm okay with it. All right. Maybe I'll see you down the road."