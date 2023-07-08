Big E Says He Feels 'Incredible,' But There's No Timetable For His WWE Return

It's been nearly 16 months since Big E suffered a devastating neck injury when he landed on his head from a belly-to-belly suplex. On that fateful night of March 11, 2022, the New Day member fractured his C1 and C6 vertebrae, and while the nature of the injury cast serious doubt over his future as a pro-wrestler, many breathed a sigh of relief that he didn't suffer career-ending ligament or spinal cord damage.

On a recent episode of "After the Bell," Big E provided an update on his potential in-ring return. "I feel great," Big E said. "Unfortunately, I don't have a timetable, but the great thing is, I feel 100 percent. I don't even feel like somebody who broke their neck. My mobility is incredible, my strength is great, and I have no issues whatsoever. I wish I had some answers on returning to the ring — I got nothing, unfortunately."

Big E added that he feels "thankful" for his recovery and "blessed" to be able to walk around, touch his toes, and go to the gym. He proceeded to thank a long list of people who helped through the recovery process, recalling the night when he wasn't aware of the severity of his injury. "I thought it was just a contusion, and didn't realize my neck was broken at all," Big E recalled. "I thought I could get up and walk. Thankfully, people got to me before I could do that. [I'm] so thankful for the people in Birmingham, Dr. [Jeffrey] Dugas, who took great care of me. Even the people who texted and emailed me — fans, peers, loved ones."

In conclusion, Big E said his perception of social media went from that of "a dark" and "less than ideal place" to a "really beautiful community" when he received an outpouring of support. "I am grateful to everyone. I am so proud to be a part of this community and this industry."