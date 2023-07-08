Andrade Teases That AEW Title 'CM Punk Never Lost' May Become Collision's Top Prize

Much like it was initially billed, "AEW Collision" heavily revolves around the ever-controversial CM Punk, who has competed or appeared during every main event segment the show has aired up to this point. And, while the same-day ratings for the weekly event were seemingly struggling following the first episode, it has since been noted that delayed viewership has given the show a substantial bump in all three of its initial episodes.

Earlier today, Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter to declare his pleasure in being a mainstay on the Saturday night event, remarking that the first three episodes have been spectacular and that he is happy to have internal competition amongst AEW's brands. Furthermore, after listing some competitors he's excited to face in the future, Andrade noted that he's excited about what the future holds for the brand. "Thunder Rosa's comeback will be great," Andrade said, teasing a partnership between him and his countrywoman on AEW television. He then added that not only would that be great, but so would "maybe having our own championship that CM Punk never lost."

That last line was, of course, in reference to the AEW World Championship, a title Punk won at AEW All Out 2022 before being forced to vacate it mere days later. The "Second City Savior" alluded to still being in possession of the World Title during his first appearance on "AEW Collision" last month, carrying something in a velvet bag to the ring that many assume was his championship belt.

For now, Punk is yet to properly reclaim the AEW World Championship and is instead focused on his involvement in this year's Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Tournament. Meanwhile, the reigning AEW World Champion, MJF, continues to appear on both "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" on a weekly basis.