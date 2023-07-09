Alex Kane Ends Alex Hammerstone's 600+ Day Reign As MLW World Heavyweight Champion

Alex Hammerstone's long reign as the Major League Wrestling World Champion has ended at the hands of Alex Kane during Saturday's MLW's Never Say Never event. Kane won the match after he forced Hammerstone to tap out.

Kane earned the title shot after he won the Battle Riot match at MLW Battle Riot V back in April. Kane has been with MLW since signing with the promotion in May 2021. He's also a former MLW National Openweight Champion.

Before losing the title on Saturday, Hammerstone held the title since October 2, 2021, after he defeated Jacob Fatu at MLW Fightland. It's worth noting that when Fatu lost the title, he had held it for a total of 819 days. When Hammerstone was the MLW World Champion he defended the title against the likes of Bandido, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday, Mads Krugger, and even former Impact World Champion Josh Alexander.

The MLW World Championship wasn't the only title to change hands at the Never Say Never show, The Calling (Ricky Shane Page and AKIRA) became the new MLW World Tag Team Champions after they defeated Lance Anoa'i and Juicy Finau in a fans bring the weapons match. Never Say Never took place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.