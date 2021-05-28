The 2021 MLW Open Draft Round 2 was tonight.

During the draft, it was revealed that MLW signed Alex Kane. Kane was trained by CZW wrestler AR Fox.

He commented about signing with MLW on Twitter.

Kane wrote, “I’m extremely excited to be Signed to @MLW imma stay humble and keep killing it #NEVALOST”

Gringo Loco, King Mo, and Tom Lawlor were also announced tonight.

As noted, Davey Richards, Gino Medina, King Muertes, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich were announced during last week’s MLW Open Draft Round 1.

Major League Wrestling is revamping the roster before their live event on July 10 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Below is the video of the Round 2 Draft: