Former WWE Star Tyler Breeze Ends Two-Year Wrestling Hiatus, Wins Championship Gold

Tyler Breeze, who most wrestling fans will remember from his time in WWE, has wrestled his first match in two years and has captured championship gold to boot. Breeze made his return for Next Generation Wrestling: Tennessee against the now-former NGW: TN Champion Matt Cross.

Breeze's last wrestling appearance came a hair over two years ago on "WWE NXT," where he and Impact Wrestling's Dirty Dango, formerly known as Fandango, came out victorious against Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. Breeze was released from WWE less than two weeks after that match, though he has still worked with the company in other capacities.

Despite his release, it was recently reported that Breeze is still on the WWE payroll. However, the former Superstar is only contracted to appear on the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel alongside Xavier Woods, or Austin Creed as he's known on the channel. Breeze's contract apparently doesn't include any wrestling-related restrictions, except for a possible restriction barring him from making an AEW appearance. In the time since his release from WWE, Breeze has directed his attention to Flatbacks Wrestling School. Breeze co-owns Flatbacks with AEW's Shawn Spears.

It won't be too much longer before Breeze steps back into a squared circle, with him already announced for a match in September. In May, it was announced that Breeze would be making his Prestige Wrestling debut at Roseland 6 on September 1. His opponent for the match has yet to be announced, but his fans will be delighted to know that he's seemingly back from his in-ring hiatus.