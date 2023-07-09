Video: MJF Lights A Sign On Fire And Walks Out Of Interview

MJF wasn't in a talkative mood during his "Hey! (EW)" interview with RJ City. The AEW World Champion only stuck around for a couple of minutes before leaving the conversation. However, he did ensure that his appearance will go down in history as one of the show's more memorable moments as it culminated with him burning a sign.

Despite not offering much in the way of conversation, MJF revealed that he accepted the interview so that people could find out more about the man behind the character. He explained that he only insults people when he's working, and stated that he's a big fan of City's work. City, meanwhile, tried to goad the champ into insulting him throughout their brief conversation, but MJF remained polite for most of the duration — at least until he burned the sign and walked away.

MJF's interview antics suggest that he and City won't become best friends anytime soon; however, his relationship with Adam Cole appears to be blossoming. The pair were drawn as partners in the Blind Eliminator tag team tournament, and they picked up their first victory on the July 5 edition of "AEW Dynamite." It remains to be seen how long their alliance will last, but they're on good terms at the moment.

As of this writing, MJF is enjoying his first reign as AEW World Champion. Cole, meanwhile, has had his eye on the prize for weeks now, and it seems like only a matter of time until he gets another shot at it.