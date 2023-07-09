Former AEW Star Sadie Gibbs Announces Engagement

Sadie Gibbs appears to be in a celebratory mood this weekend. The former AEW star took to her Instagram and Twitter accounts on Sunday to reveal that she's engaged. Furthermore, she shared some photos on the aforementioned social media outlets to commemorate the happy occasion.

So IM ENGAGED ! 💍🥰♥️🌎 pic.twitter.com/heKUAZlua8 — Sadie Gibbs (@TheSadiegibbs) July 9, 2023

According to Gibbs' Instagram Story, her partner's name is Sam and the proposal took place at a housewarming party. The event was attended by some of the wrestler's family members, who can also be seen in some of the photos and videos.

While she's competed for an array of promotions in the United Kingdom and abroad — including STARDOM and Pro-Wrestling: EVE — Gibbs is arguably best known for her AEW stint, which lasted from 2019 until 2020. She was released from her contract during the COVID-19 pandemic after only making a handful of appearances. During her time in AEW, however, she competed in the women's Casino Battle Royale at All Out 2019 and picked up some victories on "AEW: Dark." In 2021, Gibbs announced her retirement from wrestling to focus on acting, writing, coaching, teaching, and other endeavors.

The good news for fans, however, is that they might get to see the Brit wrestle again in the near future. Recently, Gibbs revealed that she's ready to return to wrestling after overcoming some health issues that kept her out of action. According to the British star, she had two surgeries after retiring from in-ring competition — one to remove a tumor from her ovary, and another to repair problems that stemmed from endometriosis.