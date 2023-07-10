Missy Beefcake Tells Hulk Hogan On Twitter To 'Squash The Beef' With Brutus Beefcake

It appears that the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake — Missy Beefcake, wants her husband and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan to become friends again. Missy took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to ask Hogan to end his "beef" with her husband and call him.

"Let me tell you something, brother, I've been scratching my head for a couple of years now, trying to figure out how we can squash this beef — no pun intended," said Missy. "But why don't you pick up the phone and call your brother Bruti or do I need to come down to karaoke night, with my 14-inch black mambas, so we can hug it out? Let me ask you something, Hulkster, what are you going to do when Missy Mania runs wild on you?"

As of this writing, Hogan has yet to respond to Missy's plea.

Beefcake and Hogan have had a rocky relationship for years. In an interview back in 2019, after Hogan inducted him into the Hall of Fame and they had reconciled, Beefcake revealed then that he hadn't talked to Hogan in six months. Even after they had reconciled, their friendship never went back to the way it originally was.

Two years before Beefcake's 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction, the two former tag team partners had a falling out on Twitter. It started with Beefcake being upset over Hogan spending time with Beefcake's ex-wife, and it later escalated to Hogan's lawyer sending Beefcake a cease and desist letter.