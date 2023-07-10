Former WWE Star Bull Nakano Reportedly Confirmed For New Japanese Wrestling Startup

The iconic Bull Nakano is returning to the world of professional wrestling. According to a new report from PWInsider, Nakano will be involved in the recently-revealed, currently-unnamed wrestling promotion set to debut in the coming months.

Word of this new promotion first emerged last week, with the company said to be based around bringing Japanese women's wrestling to the United States. The company's first show is reportedly taking place in New York City this September, but it's currently unknown who will be involved other than Nakano.

Nakano retired from wrestling full-time in 1996, but the former WWF World Women's Champion has made a couple of brief in-ring appearances in recent years. Still, the new report states that Nakano will be involved behind the scenes and in a non-wrestling role on the show itself, making it unlikely she steps back into the ring.

While details on this new promotion are still mostly under wraps, the original PWInsider report stated that the promotion's goal was to offer a higher standard of production values compared to a typical independent promotion. It remains to be seen if there is any kind of television or streaming deal in place, and all details that have been released so far are unofficial reports. With September coming up quickly, this new promotion will likely need to make things official soon.