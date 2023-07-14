Mercedes Martinez Reveals Her All-Time Favorite Wrestler

If you're a fan of professional wrestling in any capacity, you've got yourself a favorite wrestler. And on "Desert Island Graps," AEW and ROH star Mercedes Martinez singled out a beloved WWE Hall of Famer when discussing which three matches she'd want to watch if stranded on a desert island.

"Man. My first match would be Bret [Hart} versus Shawn Michaels, WrestleMania XII, the Iron Man Match," Martinez said. "Bret is my favorite wrestler of all time. He is one that I've always tried to mold my wrestling towards if I can. But he is the one I've always watched."

For Martinez, seeing Hart and Michaels battle it out was the first time she'd seen two wrestlers compete for an hour on that grand of a scale. And she's even tried to incorporate elements from that match into her own matches as well.

"I've done Iron Woman matches, 60-plus. Plus-plus," Martinez continued. "So when I say I watched that match to get prepared for my own Iron Woman matches, that is one that hit the books running. So that's one of my all-time favorites of theirs."

Her last such contest came in October 2018, when Martinez defeated Tessa Blanchard 5-4 to become Phoenix of Rise Champion in an Iron Woman match totaling 75 minutes.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Desert Island Graps" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.