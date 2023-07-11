Why Kenny Omega Wants AEW All Out & All In To Be Different Shows

AEW star Kenny Omega was recently interviewed by Uproxx and commented on his hopes for AEW's All In and All Out events later this year. He expressed his belief that the shows, one week apart and staged on different continents, should both have a distinct feel to them.

"Not to say that it should be a split roster and you see completely different people on both shows, but I do think that there needs to be matches that are features and very special for one evening," Omega began, "and I think you need matches that are featured and are very special at the other one."

All In will be AEW's first UK event, held at Wembley Stadium in London. One week later, All Out will return to Chicago at the United Center.

Omega continued to describe what he wanted for each show. He noted that it would help to spread the opportunities out, especially considering the depth of the roster and the talent contained within.

"If you're just using the same 20, 30 guys over and over and over again, you're going to have a lot of these special athletes just sitting on the sidelines waiting for their chance to perform. But I think for sure you're going to see some people on one show that aren't on another. And I look at that in a positive way because I do want the AEW fans or just fans of wrestling to be able to see more faces."