Kurt Angle Says This Wrestler Was TNA's 'Best Kept Secret'

Kurt Angle lavished veteran wrestler Christopher Daniels with praise, calling the Fallen Angel TNA's best-kept secret during a recent installment of the "Kurt Angle Show." The topic of discussion came about as Angle described their 2012 feud for the TNA — now Impact Wrestling — tag titles.

"I think AJ and I were put together to be a formidable tag team for Kaz and Daniels. Because they were the guys that were holding the titles. They were the guys that the company was building around to be the tag team champions and AJ and I were singles wrestlers," Angle said.

Angle noted that even as he and Styles won the titles, they were never planned for a lengthy reign. Rather, their team were put together particularly to work with Frankie Kazarian and Daniels. Angle then revealed his surprise at how little TNA did with Christopher Daniels, given just how talented of a wrestler that he is.

"He was the best-kept secret in the company. That kid could do anything. He, I'm not gonna lie to you about this, he was just about every bit as good as AJ was. He was a heavyweight wrestler, he was an X-Division wrestler, he could talk on the microphone just as good as anybody else."

"He had all the skills to be a main event wrestler for the WWE. He really did. And I'm not sure why it never occurred for him, but, you know, Chris was always underutilized no matter where he went."