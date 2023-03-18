Christopher Daniels On The AAA Lucha Libre World Cup, AEW And AAA Relations, Ring Of Honor, And More! - Exclusive

So let's start with the relationship between AAA and AEW because you're there as a representative of AEW in some capacity. There's been a lot of reports that things have been kind of strained between AEW and AAA lately over the Dragon Lee situation. What can you tell me about the situation of the relationship right now?

Actually, I feel like it's in a good position right now. Konnan and Tony Khan recently had a meeting and tried to suss all that out, and I feel like we're in a good position. We're in a good place right now, obviously, because I'm going to AAA to wrestle. So yeah, I feel like whatever miscommunications or misunderstandings, whatever that was, I feel like that's in the past and we're going to move forward and not dwell on that and try and be available. Each promotion is trying to be available for the other as its schedule permits.

Well, that is exciting to hear because today, as I'm sure we all know, that a certain Son of a Viking was just announced for an AEW match.

Yes. Well, Vikingo versus Kenny Omega. I just saw the news today on Twitter for the first time and I feel like that's a match the world has wanted to see for a long time and I'm glad we're able to present it on national television next Wednesday. I think that's going to be an amazing bout.

I've just recently met Vikingo for the very first time. I was on our show with him at Warrior Wrestling. He tore the house down. He's an amazing athlete. And Kenny Omega, one of the best in the world, one of the best to ever do it. So the table is set for a classic.

Yeah, sure. It seems like it came together very quickly.

Well, I feel like the desire to have Vikingo as part of our show has been in the works for a while. It's just been a matter of logistics. The demand for him is strong. We don't want to run him to death and schedule's finally permitted and here we are. So, I mean it's a great opportunity to expose Vikingo to a broader audience in the US. He's on fire right now across the independent scene. Everybody knows him from his stuff in Mexico and I think this is the first of what could be many opportunities for him in the United States.