Konnan Provides More Details On Recent Conflict With Tony Khan

AAA booker Konnan attempted to clear the air with AEW owner Tony Khan on his "Keepin' It 100" podcast this week, saying he's always "liked Tony" and there was "no malice or forethought" in his decision to book WWE-bound Dragon Lee to win the AAA World Tag Team Championships off FTR last December.

A recent report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, later confirmed by Konnan, noted Khan was upset over the fact Lee was inserted into a tag team championship match with FTR last December, won the match, and then told the crowd he was leaving to sign with WWE. Lee was reportedly in negotiations with both WWE and AEW in recent months.

"Originally, Dragon Lee wasn't going to be in that match," Konnan said on his podcast this week. "It was going to be Rush ... so when I asked Rush to take his place, he said, 'with all due respect, that's my brother. He did his history with Dralistico ... and I don't want to just be handed a title, I want to earn it, and I want to win it.' And I said, 'Alright, so we'll keep Dragon Lee in there."

Rush, who is signed with AEW, is brothers with Lee and Dralistico.

Konnan said "there was no malice or forethought" with his booking decision, "but I can see ... in Tony's mind, he's probably paranoid because he's got an irrational hate for WWE, obviously because they've been tampering with his talent. He does not like them, so he thought, how is it possible my business partner's working with them?"

Konnan thought because FTR "wasn't in the ring" when Lee made his announcement, it wouldn't be a big deal, but Khan had an issue with FTR's name being on the belt.

