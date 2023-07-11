Wheeler Yuta Has A Few Folks In Mind As Future Members Of AEW's Blackpool Combat Club

Wheeler Yuta reeled off some names he would like to see join the Blackpool Combat Club, even if he doesn't feel the time is right. While speaking with SEScoops, the youngest member of the faction mentioned a few options to join the AEW stable.

"Leyla Hirsch, Jamie Hayter could be great fits," he said.

Hayter hasn't been seen in AEW since losing the women's title to Toni Storm at AEW Double or Nothing. She is said to be dealing with a legitimate shoulder injury. Hirsch, on the other hand, recently returned to ROH after a year-plus on the sidelines with an injury. If either were to join BCC they would be the group's first female member.

Yuta then addressed the BCC's recent collaboration with Konosuke Takeshita, who declined Bryan Danielson's initial invite when he aligned with The Elite. "It's great we're having Takeshita fight alongside us. I'm not entirely sure if we would call him an official member. Being able to fight alongside him, though, has been awesome."

Yuta shared that sentiment for Shota Umino, Jon Moxley's NJPW protege, who has worked with the BCC in NJPW Strong and at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door last month. The pair of Umino and Takeshita joined the BCC against The Elite's Hangman Page and the Young Bucks, Eddie Kingston, and Tomohiro Ishii at Forbidden Door. The BCC lost the match, with Yuta falling victim to a brainbuster from Ishii for the pinfall.