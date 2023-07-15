Jeff Jarrett Comments On The Possibility Of Ryback Returning To Wrestling

For many years, Eric Bischoff has been touting the philosophy of "controversy creates cash." No matter how polarizing or divisive a storyline or performer was, "Easy E" would at least consider the possibility of including them in his show. Another prominent member of the professional wrestling world that subscribes to that mantra is Jeff Jarrett.

Similarly, "Double J" doesn't exactly steer clear of someone or something that he knows will illicit a potentially negative reaction from the audience. That's why "The Last Outlaw" wouldn't be against Ryback making a comeback to the squared circle.

During an Ask Me Anything edition of "My World," a fan asked Jarrett about the possibility of "The Big Guy" returning to the ring. As co-host Conrad Thompson pointed out, the former Nexus member likely wouldn't be seen in WWE at this point, but both of them feel as though a lot of money could be made by whatever promotion decides to bring in Ryback.

"In this day and age, we'll go back to our social media," he said. "He's obviously polarizing. That sells tickets. That's it. I just think it's really that simple ... It's funny how the opinions can become so polarizing as if that's a bad thing."

Since his departure from WWE in 2016, Ryback hasn't had much ring time. The former Intercontinental Champion has had less than 50 matches since that year and hasn't had one since the summer of 2018. Instead, he's been focusing more on his Feed Me More nutritional program and being "the most famous wrestler on TikTok." Although, it seems like he's getting the itch again because Ryback has been teasing another run somewhere for the past few years.