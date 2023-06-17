Why Ryback Says WWE Is Intent On Making An Example Of Him

Claiming his social media is suppressed, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback is seemingly god's lonely man.

"They cut me off from all my revenue for the last two years from all my extra revenue," Ryback said on "Keepin' It 100." The "they" in question are apparently shadowy forces that are suppressing his content on TikTok and other platforms. Who does Ryback believe is pulling the strings? Vince McMahon.

"This is all a game for WWE and Vince [McMahon] and everything," Ryback ranted. "They're fully aware of everything going on with that. They want to make an example out of me with what I did. I walked out, I won everything and I spoke my mind and they want to destroy me." Ryback famously wrote a long blog post about his various issues with WWE and McMahon shortly after he left the company in 2016.

The argument could be made that McMahon and the WWE have more important things on their plate, what with McMahon recently returning to his duties running WWE, and the ongoing merger with UFC. But Ryback believes that McMahon's wealth makes it possible to carry out the grudge.

"Billionaires don't act like everyone f***ing else," Ryback explained. "They do it in evil ways and grimy f***ing ways." Ryback was in a trademark battle with WWE when, much like Ultimate Warrior before him, Ryback — formerly Ryan Reeves — changed his name to Ryback Reeves in an attempt to maintain control over his long-running ring name, and describes that as just one of the ways WWE has financially handicapped the former superstar.

"It takes you away from a position of power if they drain you to the point where I can never wrestle again, right?" Ryback continued, "What Vince loves for guys is, 'You're gonna learn to eat sh** and love it.' This is all a game. What he doesn't know is, no, I will never eat your sh** again, I'm f***ing done."