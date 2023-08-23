Terry Funk Dead, WWE Hall Of Famer & Hardcore Wrestling Legend Dies At Age 79

WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk has died at the age of 79. Ric Flair shared the news of Funk's death on X/Twitter; Funk's friend Mick Foley also shared a tribute on the platform. Terry Funk was predeceased by his wife Vicki and leaves behind two daughters Stacy and Brandee.

Terry and his brother Dory Jr. followed in their father's footsteps by entering his promotion Western States Sports in the 1960s. Terry went on to spend 12 years in Championship Wrestling from Florida and defeated Jack Brisco for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship during that time. He reigned for over a year until Harley Race defeated him.

The Funk brothers also spent several years working with All Japan Pro Wrestling. In the midst of that, Terry debuted in WWF in 1985. He challenged Hulk Hogan for the WWF Championship and eventually teamed with Hoss Funk to beat The Junkyard Dog and Tito Santana at WrestleMania II. Funk also worked in WCW before making his way to ECW where he had iconic matches against the likes of Sabu, Shane Douglas, Raven, Stevie Richards, and The Sandman while becoming a two-time ECW Champion.

During his second WWF run, Funk portrayed Chainsaw Charlie in a tag team with Cactus Jack. At WrestleMania 14, the duo were able to beat The New Age Outlaws to win the WWE World Tag Team Championship for a day. Following that, Funk and Foley split to set up a No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere Match that Foley won.

The remainder of Funk's career was highlighted by more time in AJPW, MLW, TNA, and other indie promotions until his retirement match in 2017. He received his WWE Hall of Fame induction alongside Dory Jr. in 2009 and then went on to induct Foley in 2013. In 2021, Funk was diagnosed with dementia.

This is a developing story; it will be updated as more information becomes available.