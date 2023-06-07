Mick Foley Recalls Terry Funk Saying Getting Stabbed Was The Ultimate Compliment

The best wrestlers can tell a story or portray a character so well that they evoke intense emotions from the audience. However, it takes a whole other caliber of heel to inspire their fans to cause them physical harm. And among the greatest to ever do it stand Terry Funk and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. During the latest episode of "Foley Is Pod," the hardcore legend Mick Foley discussed his experience on the Piper episode of "WWE's Most Wanted Treasures." Courtesy of the late champion's daughter and fellow professional wrestler Teal Piper, Foley learned the real reason that "Hot Rod" wore a leather jacket to the ring. As it turns out, it was a protective measure because he had been stabbed three times in the past.

After calling a stabbing story the "hallmark of a good heel," this prompted "Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy" to reminisce about his friend, mentor, and notorious wild man Terry Funk. The duo were in Corpus Cristi, Texas in 1990 and Funk showed Foley the building where he was stabbed by a fan approximately a decade or so earlier. But when asked about pressing charges, "The Funker" was surprised by the question.

"He looked at me and goes, 'What did you say?'," said Foley. "He got in close to my face [and said,] 'How could I do that? Why would I press charges against someone who's paying me the ultimate compliment?"