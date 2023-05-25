Bully Ray Believes MJF Has Slowed Down In Recent Months

On the latest episode of the "Busted Open" podcast, host Bully Ray spoke about AEW World Champion MJF ahead of AEW's pay-per-view, Double or Nothing. The WWE Hall Famer noted how he felt that MJF has to "slow down" so his future opponents can keep up the pace with him. MJF will be defending the AEW World Title against Sammy Guevara, "Jungle Boy" Jack Pretty, and Darby Allin at AEW's next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing.

"I think MJF was moving at a lightning-fast pace, I do not think he's been at that same pace lately," said Ray. "Not by any lack of effort from him, but I believe that he had to knock it down a gear, so those other guys could keep up with him. I think that Jungle Boy has done a better job, I think that Sammy has had his moments, and for some reason, I'm not as into Darby because I'm hearing from Darby too much."

Double or Nothing is set for this Sunday, May 28 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Other title matches set for the show include AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter defending against The Outcasts' Toni Storm, while FTR will be defending the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, and Orange Cassidy will be defending his AEW International Championship against 20 others in a Blackjack Battle Royal match. Wardlow on the hand will be defending the AEW TNT Championship in a Ladder match against Christian Cage, while Taya Valkyrie will try to defeat Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio with an h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.