AEW Announces Lineup For Blackjack Battle Royale At Double Or Nothing

AEW Double or Nothing is set to take place this Sunday, and the company has now announced (via Instagram) the lineup of the Blackjack Battle Royale with Orange Cassidy's International Championship on the line. In addition to Cassidy and the previously announced Ricky Starks, the Blackjack Battle Royale will feature Swerve Strickland, Keith Lee, "Switchblade" Jay White, Juice Robinson, and many more. Strickland and Lee have been engaged in what has felt like an on-again, off-again feud since their tag team partnership splintered last year, while Starks has been engaged in a feud with Bullet Club Gold members White and Robinson in recent weeks.

Additional wrestlers set to appear in the match include Cassidy's allies Chuck Taylor, Trent Berretta, and Bandido, along with Dustin Rhodes, Brian Cage, the Lucha Brothers, Komander, Big Bill and Lee Moriarty of The Firm, Kip Sabian, Tony Nese, Ari Daivari, The Butcher, and The Blade.

Cassidy has held the International Championship since October of last year, back when the title was still called the All-Atlantic Championship. Over the course of his title reign, Cassidy has defended against the likes of Katsuyori Shibata, Jeff Jarrett, Daniel Garcia, and many more.

Along with the battle royale, Double or Nothing is set to include a four-way for the AEW World Championship, an Anarchy in the Arena match between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club, an AEW World Trios Championship match between The House of Black and The Acclaimed with "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn, and more. The event will emanate from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, beginning this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.