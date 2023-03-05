AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 Date And Location Confirmed

All Elite Wrestling is set to host its fifth annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view this May, with the date and location officially announced during tonight's AEW Revolution pre-show. As expected, AEW will return to Paradise, Nevada in the T-Mobile Arena for the 2nd straight year on Sunday, May 28th, continuing the event's tradition of taking place on Memorial Day weekend. AEW will also be broadcasting both their weekly shows live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena, with "Dynamite" happening on Wednesday, May 24, and "Rampage" set for Friday, May 26. Many see the event as AEW's version of WWE's WrestleMania — notably, WWE's King and Queen of the Ring premium live event will reportedly take place in Saudi Arabia on May 27.

This will be the third time AEW hosts "Double or Nothing" in Nevada, with their first appearance coming in 2019, an event that saw Chris Jericho earn his spot in the inaugural AEW World Championship match, which he would ultimately win, at AEW All Out. Last year's PPV was headlined by CM Punk defeating "Hangman" Adam Page to win his first AEW World Championship, as well as the finals of the inaugural Owen Hart Cup, a tournament that AEW CEO Tony Khan has been on the record about wanting to do again. Last year's winners were the couple of Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker, who each won customized title belts to commemorate the event.

Double or Nothing is the next PPV on the AEW schedule following tonight's broadcast of AEW Revolution. Following Double or Nothing, AEW seems to be prepared to hold the second edition of "Forbidden Door," their joint show with NJPW, in June.