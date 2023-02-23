Date Apparently Set For AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2023

Spectrum has seemingly confirmed the date for the second AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The telecommunications company has listed the show for June 24 on the upcoming events section of its website. All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling have yet to officially announce when the next co-promoted supershow will take place. However, AEW CEO Tony Khan recently disclosed that the special cross-promotional showcase would return soon.

The inaugural AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event took place last June at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, and saw talent from both promotions come together to put on a historic card. That night, Jay White retained the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Adam Cole in a four-way match. Meanwhile, the main event saw Jon Moxley defeat Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the interim AEW World Champion in the absence of then-champion CM Punk, who was ruled out of action through injury. Khan later tweeted that the event drew over $1 million in ticket sales and received $5 million from pay-per-view purchases.

Although Spectrum has June 24 penciled in for the next AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on their website, they do not provide any details about where the event will occur. The show looks set to remain in North America, with Khan last year ruling out the possibility of the presentation emanating from Japan as it "wouldn't make sense" with the timezone difference. He also pointed out that airing it from Asia would impact the show's revenue.