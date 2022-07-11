On July 7th, AEW President Tony Khan spoke with New York Post’s Joseph Staszewski.

During the interview, Khan spoke about the chance of the second AEW X NJPW “Forbidden Door” going to take place in Japan. According to Khan, it wouldn’t happen because of the time zone and revenue.

“The idea of doing an event over there with AEW stars and New Japan stars is very potentially interesting, but if it happens it won’t be Forbidden Door,” said Khan. “Forbidden Door” is gonna stay in North America. It wouldn’t make sense with the time zones, the revenue.”

Khan also spoke about the Royal Rampage match that happened on the July 1st episode of “Rampage.”

“It was very well received, the Royal Rampage,” said Khan. “It was innovative and it was well regarded. Rampage is important. I don’t want to create the perception. I really want to do great stuff on that show because it has a lot of potential for us. A lot of the biggest moments in AEW have happened on Rampage.”

The participants of the match were The Blade, Brody King, The Butcher, Dante Martin, Darby Allin, Dustin Rhodes, Frankie Kazarian, Hangman Page, John Silver, Keith Lee, Konusuke Takeshita, Matt Hardy, Max Caster, Orange Cassidy, Penta Oscuro, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, RUSH, Swerve Strickland, and Tony Nese.

The winner of the match was Brody King. On the July 6th episode of “Dynamite,” Jon Moxley had successfully defended the AEW Interim Title against King.

As noted, “Forbbiden Door” was on June 26. In the main event, Moxley defeated NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the Interim AEW Champion.

