Ricky Starks Says He'll Be In The Blackjack Battle Royale At AEW Double Or Nothing

Will Ricky Starks be the one to end Orange Cassidy's dominant reign as AEW International Champion?

On this week's "AEW Dynamite," Starks declared his intentions to enter the Blackjack Battle Royale slated for Sunday's Double or Nothing, where Cassidy will defend his title against 20 other men. Starks, who has been in a rivalry with Jay White and Juice Robinson of Bullet Club Gold, addressed his plans for Sunday via a backstage interview with Renee Paquette.

"Every single thing it's the same thing," Starks said, referring to his rivalry with Bullet Club Gold. "I get beat up by Jay and Juice, every single match, and I'm sick of it! I am going to take matters into my own hands...because I have nothing to lose anymore. Sunday, at the Blackjack Battle Royale, I'm re-focusing my energy on winning the International title."

Starks' interview was abruptly cut short by none other than White and Robinson, who jumped him and proceeded to destroy the former FTR champion. A helpless Starks remained on the floor as the segment came to a close.

As of this writing, there's no update on the remaining 19 participants in the Blackjack Battle Royale. For what it's worth, the likes of Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall, Action Andretti, Big Bill, Daniel Garcia and Konosuke Takeshita are not scheduled for any matches at Double or Nothing, meaning they could be among the participants in the battle royal. In fact, even White and Robinson are not on the card for Sunday's pay-per-view.

The idea of the Blackjack Battle Royale was proposed by Cassidy himself, who volunteered to wrestle all challengers vying for a shot at his International Championship. In his latest title defense, Cassidy defeated Kyle Fletcher in a hard-fought contest on Wednesday's show.