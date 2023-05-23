AEW Partnering With Joe Hand Promotions For Double Or Nothing This Weekend

All Elite Wrestling and Joe Hand Promotions are teaming up to bring Double or Nothing to select theaters, bars, and restaurants across North America. The partnership was announced in a press release Tuesday. Some of the participating locations in the United States include AMC Regal, Cinemark, Emagine Entertainment, and Galaxy Theatres as well as select Dave & Buster's and Tom's Watch Bar. Some of the places that Double or Nothing will be airing in Canada include various Landmark Cinemas and Cineplex. A full list of participating locations is available here. Per the press release, Joe Hand Jr., the President of Joe Hand Promotions, noted how his company was "proud" of its partnership with AEW and "excited" to see continued growth in bars and restaurants for Double Or Nothing.

Double or Nothing is taking place Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. AEW World Champion MJF is set to defend his title in a four-way match against Sammy Guevara, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, and Darby Allin, while AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter will be defending her title against The Outcasts' Toni Storm. Other title matches set for the pay-per-view include FTR defending the AEW World Tag Team Titles against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, Wardlow defending the TNT Championship against Christian Cage, TBS Champion Jade Cargill defending her title against Taya Valkyrie, and Orange Cassidy defending the AEW International Championship against 20 challengers in a Blackjack Battle Royale.

The only non-title matches are an Anarchy in the Arena match between the Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta and The Elite's Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and "Hangman" Adam Page;" and an unsanctioned match between Chris Jericho and Adam Cole.