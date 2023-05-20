Teal Piper Thinks Roddy 'Would Be Terrified' If She Saw Her Get Into Wrestling

There's always a ton of pressure whenever someone decides to enter the family business. And when it comes to wrestling, there's not only pressure from the family but from the fans as well since a famous last name could sometimes hinder as much as help. But Teal Piper, the daughter of the legendary "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, feels like her late father would have been supportive of her decision... Eventually.

While appearing on Busted Open Radio, Piper shared that she thinks that the WWE Hall of Famer "would have been terrified at first" and "probably would have tried to talk me out of it" if he were around when she started wrestling. However, she knows that the former Intercontinental Champion "always wanted that [Piper] legacy to carry on," so he would have ultimately supported her work ethic and approach to the business.

"When I first decided to get into professional wrestling, my first thought was [that] there's going to be a lot of doors that open naturally just because of my dad," she said. "But I wanted to make sure that I wasn't disrespecting my father. He would want me to learn the ropes [and] to go out there and experience the independent scene... because he had so much respect for wrestlers that built their way up. And I felt that it would be dishonoring him in a way to just skip that process... I think that he would be very happy to see that I'm taking it seriously, that I'm putting in the work, and that I'm trying to honor his body of work as well as create my own thing."

Since starting her career in 2019, Teal has been grinding as her dad would have wanted and earned some major opportunities thanks to AEW and "WOW: Women of Wrestling."