AXS TV announced Teal Piper, daughter of WWE Hall of Famer "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, has signed with Women of Wrestling. The second season of WOW premieres on September 7 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on AXS TV.

"Wrestling has always been a part of me, and while no one can ever replace my dad, I hope to make sure no one ever forgets him," said Piper in a release from AXS TV.

Announced last week, Teal will be involved in the upcoming 21-woman Casino Battle Royal at AEW All Out in Chicago on August 31. Also announced so far for the match: Britt Baker, Ivelisse, Jazz, Nyla Rose, Yuka Sakazaki, Allie, and Brandi Rhodes. The winner will receive a match for the inaugural AEW Women's World Championship on the October 2 AEW show on TNT.

In the video above, TMZ Sports released training footage of Piper. Below, she reacted to the news and posted a photo of herself with the WOW banner behind her.