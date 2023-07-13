AEW Dynamite 7/12/23: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

The saga of MJF, Adam Cole, and their inexplicable maybe friendship continued this week, and it still has us in the palm of its hand. We weren't entirely sure what to make of an in-universe commercial for "Fight Forever" being simultaneously used as an important character bonding moment, but taking the commercial aspect out of the equation, it was an incredibly well-done segment, featuring a profound juxtaposition between MJF's public persona (the guy who picks up four women at the same time) and his private persona (the guy who didn't know about multiplayer video games because he never had any friends). And yes, part of us is still waiting for the other shoe to drop — we've been tricked into having sympathy for MJF before, only for it to come to nothing — but part of is starting to believe that in this moment, sitting there playing video games with his nemesis, the MJF character is being sincere. The moment when both men laughingly admit that they were planning on sabotaging each other was oddly heartwarming, and their newfound determination to win the tag titles together carried over into their Blind Eliminator tournament match.

Pretty much everything about this match was perfect. MJF's apparent sincerity is sold well by the fact that he's still doing slightly heelish things like trying to run away from the massive team of Brian Cage and Big Bill, but Cole is firmly on his side now — he's even wearing the Better Than You, Bay Bay shirt — and convinces him to get back in the ring. This storyline has taken the "can they co-exist" wrestling trope past all its previous boundaries, to the point that the uber-heel AEW World Champion is playing face in peril before making the hot tag to Cole, who ends up winning the match. Whether it ultimately works remains to be seen, but the fact that their post-match promo solidified MJF and Cole as what looks like a cohesive babyface tag team was unquestionably the right choice, in large part because this is now uncharted territory. They could go anywhere from here.

The move here, for our money, is the double-turn. Fans have been dying to cheer MJF for months now, and as we've noted before, Cole works best as a heel. It would also have some real poignance given the journey we've taken so far, and would really lock in some real sympathy for MJF. That having been said, AEW will probably just have MJF turn because it was all a ruse, which would be the most disappointing option, but even if they do — when? During the tournament finals? During the championship match with MJF's old running buddies, FTR? After they've won the championships? How far is this going? Because the further it goes, the better the payoff is likely to be.

At the very least, we'd better see that double clothesline next week. That is a must.