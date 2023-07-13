Tony Schiavone Says He Was Eric Bischoff's 'Whipping Boy' Sometimes In WCW

Tony Schiavone is one of the voices of AEW, but back in the 1990s, WCW was the promotion Schiavone was closely associated with. While briefly discussing his '90s fashion sense on his podcast, "What Happened When," Schiavone recently spoke to the nature of his relationship with WCW's booker and Senior Vice President, Eric Bischoff. According to Schiavone, Bischoff gave the commentator a hard time occasionally, but it never bothered him.

"Sometimes I was [Eric Bischoff's] whipping boy when he was frustrated," Schiavone said. "He got on me a lot, but I didn't care, because he depended on me and he was good to me, basically."

In the past, Schiavone has openly discussed elements of his sometimes-rocky relationship with former boss Bischoff. The AEW commentator stated what others have said in the past: that Bischoff could be difficult to work with at times.

In the decades since they worked together in WCW, Schiavone stated that he and Bischoff didn't really stay in touch, with just a handful of interactions over the years. The two did take part in a panel at the C2E2 convention a few years back, and Bischoff has made a couple of appearances on AEW television since the inception of "AEW Dynamite" in 2019.

AEW is often a topic of conversation on Bischoff's multiple podcasts. Though the young company is often compared to WCW, Bischoff is known to be quite critical of the promotion, with the exception of "AEW Collision," which Bischoff has praised in recent weeks.

