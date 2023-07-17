Grayson Waller On Looking Up To People Who Are Now His Enemies On WWE SmackDown

It's been a seemingly overnight rise for Grayson Waller since joining "WWE SmackDown." The loudmouth Australian star has quickly become a fixture on Friday nights thanks to his talk show, 'The Grayson Waller Effect'. After an entertaining run in "WWE NXT," Waller has already cemented himself as one of the top heels on the blue brand, despite only having one match on the main roster to date.

Prior to his transition to main roster call-up, Waller was entangled with pro wrestling icons on "NXT" and he told "WWE The Bump" about his experience sharing the stage with his childhood heroes.

"I've spoken about this before –- my favorite growing up was Shawn Michaels, which is such a sad situation because of everything that happened in 'NXT,'" Waller said.

"I will say, I still respect Shawn and everything he's done. He put me in a great position so when I came up here to the main roster," he added, "I was ready to go. My other favorite was AJ Styles –- for me, I think as a kid, I put something online this week about your idols becoming rivals. I think that has happened, and the guys I looked up to now are the people that hate me a lot."