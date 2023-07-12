Grayson Waller On Sharing WWE Ring With Edge During Main Roster Debut

As Wade Barrett frequently points out on Friday nights, it's getting harder and harder to hate Grayson Waller. Sure, you can still dislike him to a degree based on his arrogance and his heinous actions of the past, particularly toward the Gargano family, but the WWE Universe might have to start respecting him a little bit. After weeks of hosting The Grayson Waller Effect, the brash, outspoken Aussie made his main roster in-ring debut on the July 7 episode of "Smackdown." But it wasn't just any match. He faced a returning Edge in the main event at Madison Square Garden. And as you can expect, Waller hasn't shut up about it.

On "WWE's The Bump," Waller discussed his feelings on making his debut against a beloved WWE Hall of Famer. First, he declared that he probably had "the biggest week in the history of WWE for one performer." And again, it's hard to argue with him as he interviewed internet sensation Logan Paul on the June 30 "SmackDown," went on to the O2 Arena in London, England, and verbally jousted with John Cena at Money in the Bank, and finally went one on one with "The Rated R Superstar." And to top it all off, he did it as he was recovering from a broken leg, which he admits gave Edge a slight upper hand.