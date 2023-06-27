Grayson Waller Reveals He Broke His Leg In Final WWE NXT Match

While Grayson Waller has remained a constant presence on "WWE SmackDown" since being drafted to the blue brand in the WWE Draft, one thing he hasn't done is wrestle, instead focusing on his talk show, "The Grayson Waller Effect." As it turns out, that's because Waller has been recovering from a pretty serious injury. In a recent Twitter video, Waller, clad in a Jason Williams Sacramento Kings jersey, revealed the injury and the severity of it.

"My last match on "NXT" against Carmello Hayes, I broke my leg," Waller said. "Clean break ... but because I'm a straight-up gangster, from Southwestern Sydney, I kept going, and I was moments away from becoming "NXT" Champion." After spending a considerable amount of time praising himself, his talk show, and promoting the appearance of Logan Paul on it Friday, Waller then got down to business, providing an update, sort of, regarding when fans could see him wrestle again.

Grayson Waller Effect pic.twitter.com/lc8fSpEUCW — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) June 27, 2023

"So the question is, when am I back?" Waller said. "Well, I have good news, but I have bad news. The bad news is, I don't owe a thing to you social media f***s. See, what I've learned the last eight weeks, all the pain, all the suffering, all the rehab, doing everything I could possibly do to make sure, that when I got back, I'm in the best shape of my life, people online couldn't care less. The fans couldn't care less. They didn't celebrate the fact that I was on 'SmackDown' every week, they bitched and they complained because I wasn't wrestling. So I'm not going to tell you. But the good news is you're going to get an answer very, very soon. It's just going to be on my time because that is the Grayson Waller effect."