Zoey Stark Is Happy To See Grayson Waller Getting A Spotlight On WWE SmackDown

This year's WWE Draft saw an unprecedented number of "NXT" stars receive call-ups to the main roster. One of those names was Grayson Waller, whom Zoey Stark described as a "one-of-a-kind talent."

During a recent appearance on "Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast," Stark expanded upon her previous statement. "He's so charismatic. He has so much confidence in his abilities and what he does," she said. "That's what that's why I love him so much. His promo work is top-notch. I actually go to Grayson Waller from time to time, and I try and pick his brain about promos. He's great at what he does, so I'm glad he's finally getting that spotlight. And being able to do a show on 'SmackDown,' that's awesome. I'm happy for him."

Waller's talk show — "The Grayson Waller Effect" — has accompanied him to "WWE SmackDown." He has hosted two editions of his talk show on the blue brand, with his first guest being former WWE Champion AJ Styles. Two weeks later, Waller welcomed Asuka to the set following her victory over Bianca Belair at WWE Night of Champions. Waller's chat with Asuka was cut short by several members of the "SmackDown" women's division, including IYO SKY, Bayley, and Lacey Evans.

"The Grayson Waller Effect" returns this Friday with 14-time World Champion Charlotte Flair as a special guest, just one week after "The Queen" challenged Asuka to defend the revived WWE Women's Championship against her. As Waller continues making his strides on the main roster, he is considered to be one of the top "SmackDown" heels in WWE's internal depth chart. Despite having a "hard shell," Stark says the Australian performer is actually a good guy deep down.

