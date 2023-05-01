Pretty Deadly, Others Called Up From NXT On Second Night Of WWE Draft

The "WWE NXT" call-ups continued during "Raw" on Monday night, with five more superstars heading to the main roster. It started in round five, as the three-time championship-winning tag team Pretty Deadly was drafted to "SmackDown." They wouldn't be the last team drafted that evening either, with former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance headed to Monday nights. Last but not least, former "NXT" North American Champion Cameron Grimes was selected by "SmackDown."

As of Monday night as "Raw" went off the air, a total of 12 different "NXT" prospects were making their way to the main roster for the first time. That list included current title-holders Indi Hartwell, who is just into her first "NXT" Women's Championship reign, as well as "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. Additionally, Zoey Stark and J.D. McDonagh head to "Raw" along with Apollo Crews, who is back for another run on the main roster, while Von Wagner has been given the free agent distinction.

As it turns out, the fun was far from over. Draft selections kept trickling out following Monday night's "Raw" as well, with Indus Sher (Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan, and Sanga) moving to "Raw" along with Odyssey Jones, while Grayson Waller takes his talents to Friday nights. Most interestingly Fyre and Dawn, who were drafted to "SmackDown" last week Friday night, are slated to face Carter and Chance for the titles on Tuesday's "NXT," casting a little doubt over that championship situation going forward.